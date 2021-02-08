Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.24

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 210641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$269.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75.

About Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

