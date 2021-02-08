Elrond ERD (ERD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

