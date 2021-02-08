Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,744.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Elysian has a market cap of $153,325.93 and approximately $133,744.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 72.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01188757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.22 or 0.06032355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

