Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.35

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 1405350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMH.V) (CVE:EMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

