Emercoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,911.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $46,911.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00028948 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,882,689 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

