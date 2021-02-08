Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8,327.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,098 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

