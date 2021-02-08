Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.89

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.89 and last traded at $63.36, with a volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after buying an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Encore Wire by 88.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Encore Wire by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.