Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at CIBC

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

