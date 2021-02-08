Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $5.75 to $6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Endeavour Silver traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 4,791,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,618,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.55.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.