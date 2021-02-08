Endor Protocol (EDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.77 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00281426 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003295 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $834.33 or 0.01901114 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

