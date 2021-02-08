Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.22

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 97000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$24.12 million and a P/E ratio of 68.33.

About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Elephant, the Trout and Wolverine, and the McCord Creek properties located in the Alaska, the United States, as well as 100% interest in the McCord property located in the Fairbanks District of Alaska, the United States.

