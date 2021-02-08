Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

ENR opened at $47.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Energizer alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.