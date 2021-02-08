Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.63 ($14.41).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GVC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) target price on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

GVC opened at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entain PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 991.52.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

