Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Trading Up 5.2%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 1,849,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,310,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $782.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

