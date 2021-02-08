Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $661.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce sales of $661.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $636.70 million to $674.80 million. Envista posted sales of $720.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE NVST opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Envista by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.