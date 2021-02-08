EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 17% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00007676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $5.35 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,876,830 coins and its circulating supply is 950,376,418 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.