Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

NYSE EFX opened at $178.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $196.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

