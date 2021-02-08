Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $754.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 147.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $712.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

