Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ITOCHU Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITOCHU in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ITOCHU’s FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.
Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
