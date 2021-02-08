Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ITOCHU Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITOCHU in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ITOCHU’s FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

