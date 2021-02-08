Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Range Resources Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after buying an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

