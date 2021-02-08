Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.93.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $209.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 54,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

