Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $209.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.52.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 54,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
