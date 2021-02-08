Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The RMR Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The RMR Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

RMR stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $46.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.