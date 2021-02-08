Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 161,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.0% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

