ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Reaches $4.89 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $56,630.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.51 or 0.01050037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.48 or 0.05437204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ERC20

