Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Reaches $47.90 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 112.6% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $47.90 million and $1.12 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,260.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.40 or 0.03738389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00371394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.68 or 0.01071507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.52 or 0.00463714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00352869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00225246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019862 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,427,625 coins and its circulating supply is 28,123,903 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.