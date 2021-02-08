ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Up 5.8%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 340,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 309,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $600.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Read More: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.