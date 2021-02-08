ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Up 5.8%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 340,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 309,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $600.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

