Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.36

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essentra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.49.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

