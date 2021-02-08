Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $180,869.63 and $184.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

