ETHplode Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $65,852.62 and $120.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

ETHplode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

