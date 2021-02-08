Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 330.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 90.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after buying an additional 188,601 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $6,076,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,904.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold a total of 89,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $231.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $239.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

