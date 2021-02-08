Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,347,000 after acquiring an additional 150,705 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $10,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $133.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 252.50 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.