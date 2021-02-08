Evans Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evans Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVBN. TheStreet upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 572.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 94.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

