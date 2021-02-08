EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0186

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 222% against the dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $580,207.93 and $22,027.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.12 or 0.01180807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.14 or 0.05754572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

