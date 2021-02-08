Everex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.11 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Everex has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.16 or 0.01154195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.23 or 0.05956926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

