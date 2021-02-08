Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $53.64 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $53.64 million and $7.16 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00052909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00172467 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00073688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00211116 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067237 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,750,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,759,199 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

