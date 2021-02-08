EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to post sales of $91.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. EverQuote reported sales of $73.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $341.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.99 million to $341.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $419.10 million, with estimates ranging from $413.29 million to $425.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EverQuote.

EVER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.87 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $979,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $258,372.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

