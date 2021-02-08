Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Trading 6.4% Higher

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 238,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 197,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter.
About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
