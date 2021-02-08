Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Up 10.6%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.75. 5,246,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 3,411,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

The company has a market cap of $304.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

