Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.50. 133,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 35,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $246.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,812.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 115.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

