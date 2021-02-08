Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 16th

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.
Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on XAN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.
About Exantas Capital
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.