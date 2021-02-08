ExclusiveCoin Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $744,534.50 and approximately $7,112.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.88 or 0.00447781 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00066534 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

