Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report sales of $8.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.44 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $31.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.45 billion to $33.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

