Exponent, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exponent in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $89.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. Exponent has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $97.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,754,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Exponent by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exponent by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,606 shares of company stock worth $14,537,986 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

