Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Csaba Sverha Sells 3,341 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,273. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $90.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

