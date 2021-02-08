Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Csaba Sverha Sells 3,341 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:FN traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,273. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $90.61.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
