Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Harpal Gill Sells 13,235 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.89. 177,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,273. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

