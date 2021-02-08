Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Fabrinet worth $57,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

NYSE:FN opened at $89.26 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

