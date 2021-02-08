Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00.

Shares of FB traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.58. 13,258,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,976,117. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.43. The firm has a market cap of $759.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Facebook by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 119,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

