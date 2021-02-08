Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,736,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 212,276 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Facebook worth $1,566,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

NASDAQ FB opened at $268.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average of $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,484,659 shares of company stock valued at $403,667,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.