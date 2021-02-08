Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is California Public Employees Retirement System’s 5th Largest Position

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,276 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Facebook worth $1,566,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock valued at $403,667,743. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.