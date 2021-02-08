Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock valued at $403,667,743. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $268.10 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

